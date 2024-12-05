Startup Policy Forum: Catalyzing India's New-Age Economy
The Startup Policy Forum (SPF) is a groundbreaking industry alliance in India aimed at bridging the gap between startup founders and policymakers. The forum, founded by Shweta Rajpal Kohli, unites 30 leading startups from various sectors to bolster India's startup ecosystem and foster global innovation leadership.
In a significant boost to India's burgeoning startup ecosystem, the Startup Policy Forum (SPF) has been launched, marking a pioneering industry alliance designed to bridge the gap between startup founders and policymakers.
Founded by public policy veteran Shweta Rajpal Kohli, SPF aims to support India's new-age economy and position Indian startups prominently on the global stage. With prominent startups like Razorpay, CRED, and OYO on board, the forum seeks to nurture a vibrant entrepreneur community.
Endorsed by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, SPF forms four specialized councils to address the sector-specific needs, showcasing the government's commitment to innovation-driven growth.
