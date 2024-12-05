Startup Policy Forum: Catalyzing India's New-Age Economy

In a significant boost to India's burgeoning startup ecosystem, the Startup Policy Forum (SPF) has been launched, marking a pioneering industry alliance designed to bridge the gap between startup founders and policymakers.

Founded by public policy veteran Shweta Rajpal Kohli, SPF aims to support India's new-age economy and position Indian startups prominently on the global stage. With prominent startups like Razorpay, CRED, and OYO on board, the forum seeks to nurture a vibrant entrepreneur community.

Endorsed by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, SPF forms four specialized councils to address the sector-specific needs, showcasing the government's commitment to innovation-driven growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)