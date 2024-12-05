Left Menu

Startup Policy Forum: Catalyzing India's New-Age Economy

The Startup Policy Forum (SPF) is a groundbreaking industry alliance in India aimed at bridging the gap between startup founders and policymakers. The forum, founded by Shweta Rajpal Kohli, unites 30 leading startups from various sectors to bolster India's startup ecosystem and foster global innovation leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:51 IST
Startup Policy Forum: Catalyzing India's New-Age Economy
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to India's burgeoning startup ecosystem, the Startup Policy Forum (SPF) has been launched, marking a pioneering industry alliance designed to bridge the gap between startup founders and policymakers.

Founded by public policy veteran Shweta Rajpal Kohli, SPF aims to support India's new-age economy and position Indian startups prominently on the global stage. With prominent startups like Razorpay, CRED, and OYO on board, the forum seeks to nurture a vibrant entrepreneur community.

Endorsed by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, SPF forms four specialized councils to address the sector-specific needs, showcasing the government's commitment to innovation-driven growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024