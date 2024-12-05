Left Menu

Putin Applauds Make in India: A Boost for Russian Investments

Russian President Vladimir Putin praises the 'Make in India' initiative and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stable policies, which encourage Russian companies to establish manufacturing in India. He notes the profitable nature of investments and urges BRICS nations to support SME growth and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:44 IST
Putin Applauds Make in India: A Boost for Russian Investments
  • Country:
  • India

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded the 'Make in India' initiative, crediting it and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stable policies for creating favorable conditions for Russian companies to launch manufacturing operations in India.

Addressing an investment forum in Moscow, Putin emphasized that the initiative is pivotal in enhancing India's position in the global economy by attracting foreign investment and bolstering domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Putin further noted India's stable environment for small and medium-sized enterprises and expressed Russia's readiness to establish manufacturing operations in the country. He highlighted Rosneft's recent $20 billion investment as a testament to India's profitability. Putin also called for increased cooperation among BRICS nations to support SME growth, suggesting collaboration areas be identified at next year's summit in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024