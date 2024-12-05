Putin Applauds Make in India: A Boost for Russian Investments

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded the 'Make in India' initiative, crediting it and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stable policies for creating favorable conditions for Russian companies to launch manufacturing operations in India.

Addressing an investment forum in Moscow, Putin emphasized that the initiative is pivotal in enhancing India's position in the global economy by attracting foreign investment and bolstering domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Putin further noted India's stable environment for small and medium-sized enterprises and expressed Russia's readiness to establish manufacturing operations in the country. He highlighted Rosneft's recent $20 billion investment as a testament to India's profitability. Putin also called for increased cooperation among BRICS nations to support SME growth, suggesting collaboration areas be identified at next year's summit in Brazil.

