Putin Applauds Make in India: A Boost for Russian Investments
Russian President Vladimir Putin praises the 'Make in India' initiative and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stable policies, which encourage Russian companies to establish manufacturing in India. He notes the profitable nature of investments and urges BRICS nations to support SME growth and collaboration.
- Country:
- India
Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded the 'Make in India' initiative, crediting it and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stable policies for creating favorable conditions for Russian companies to launch manufacturing operations in India.
Addressing an investment forum in Moscow, Putin emphasized that the initiative is pivotal in enhancing India's position in the global economy by attracting foreign investment and bolstering domestic manufacturing capabilities.
Putin further noted India's stable environment for small and medium-sized enterprises and expressed Russia's readiness to establish manufacturing operations in the country. He highlighted Rosneft's recent $20 billion investment as a testament to India's profitability. Putin also called for increased cooperation among BRICS nations to support SME growth, suggesting collaboration areas be identified at next year's summit in Brazil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Surging Markets Shake Up Global Economy Amid Trump's Policy Signals
Cyprus Secures A3 Credit Rating Boost: A Gateway to Foreign Investment
Putin Criticizes Germany's Move on Rosneft Assets
Tariff Turmoil: Trump's Trade Tactics Stir Global Economy Concerns
Rosneft's Bold $20 Billion Investment in India