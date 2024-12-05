Left Menu

Adani Group Acquires Six Major Airports Amid Controversy

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that six airports were leased to the Adani group via transparent processes despite allegations. Tensions arose as NITI Aayog and DEA purportedly opposed this move; however, Naidu refuted these claims. Employees faced employment changes amid the new PPP structure.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has defended the decision to lease six state-owned airports to the Adani group, stating that the process was thorough, competitive, and transparent. He addressed allegations in the Lok Sabha that cast doubt on the legitimacy of this move.

Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy argued that both NITI Aayog and the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) recommended against awarding more than two airports to a single entity. However, Naidu countered these allegations in his parliamentary response, describing them as unfounded. An empowered group of secretaries, including members from NITI Aayog and the DEA, supported the decision, Naidu asserted.

The valuations associated with these airport leases were thoroughly examined, with an investment of approximately Rs 5,260 crore made by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) prior to transitioning operations to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) concessionaire. Employees at these airports faced job continuity issues, being offered employment either with the concessionaire or redeployment within AAI under certain conditions.

