NHAI to Launch ₹1,000 Crore Green Bonds for Eco-Friendly Expressway

NHAI's DME Development Ltd will raise ₹1,000 crore via green bonds for climate-friendly initiatives on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The funds will support eco-friendly projects like plantations and use of renewable energy. The issue aims to attract ESG investors and enhance financial performance.

Updated: 05-12-2024 17:29 IST
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India's special purpose vehicle, DME Development Ltd, announced plans to raise ₹1,000 crore through green bonds dedicated to eco-friendly initiatives on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project. The issue will feature a base size of ₹500 crore, with a green-shoe option for an additional ₹500 crore.

Launching in early December 2024, the bond proceeds are earmarked for projects such as avenue and median plantation, construction of animal underpasses, and sustainable infrastructure developments like solar-powered lighting, waste recycling, and rainwater harvesting.

These green bonds aim to attract ESG-focused investors, enhancing DME Development Ltd's financial standing while promoting energy efficiency and reducing vehicle emissions on the expressway. The initiative is part of NHAI's broader environmental strategy, underscored by a AAA rating from premier financial agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

