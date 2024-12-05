NHAI to Launch ₹1,000 Crore Green Bonds for Eco-Friendly Expressway
NHAI's DME Development Ltd will raise ₹1,000 crore via green bonds for climate-friendly initiatives on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The funds will support eco-friendly projects like plantations and use of renewable energy. The issue aims to attract ESG investors and enhance financial performance.
The National Highways Authority of India's special purpose vehicle, DME Development Ltd, announced plans to raise ₹1,000 crore through green bonds dedicated to eco-friendly initiatives on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project. The issue will feature a base size of ₹500 crore, with a green-shoe option for an additional ₹500 crore.
Launching in early December 2024, the bond proceeds are earmarked for projects such as avenue and median plantation, construction of animal underpasses, and sustainable infrastructure developments like solar-powered lighting, waste recycling, and rainwater harvesting.
These green bonds aim to attract ESG-focused investors, enhancing DME Development Ltd's financial standing while promoting energy efficiency and reducing vehicle emissions on the expressway. The initiative is part of NHAI's broader environmental strategy, underscored by a AAA rating from premier financial agencies.
