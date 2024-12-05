India and Bhutan: Strengthening a Timeless Partnership

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India and Bhutan have committed to enhancing their 'exemplary' partnership across various sectors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's dedication to Bhutan's economic growth during discussions with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

On the King's two-day visit, both leaders discussed major cooperation areas such as clean energy, trade, investment, and space technology. A noteworthy highlight was the Gelephu Mindfulness City project, an initiative by King Wangchuk aimed at boosting Bhutan's development and regional connectivity with India.

The meeting, attended by top officials including Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, emphasized regular high-level exchanges, reinforcing mutual trust and cooperation. Modi highlighted India's increased development support for Bhutan's 13th five-year plan, while the King expressed gratitude for India's unwavering support.

