Left Menu

Nepal Strengthens Ties with China through Landmark Visit

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's official visit to China has solidified Nepal-China relations, primarily through agreements under the Belt and Road Initiative. Bilateral ties are set to enhance economic cooperation, as multiple agreements were signed, including a landmark BRI cooperation framework agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:45 IST
Nepal Strengthens Ties with China through Landmark Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli announced that his recent four-day visit to China has significantly strengthened ties between the two nations, highlighting opportunities for Nepal under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Oli made this statement upon returning to Nepal, emphasizing the potential benefits for his country.

During the visit, discussions were held with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leading figures, culminating in the signing of ten landmark agreements, notably the BRI cooperation framework. Despite the framework's establishment in 2017, tangible projects had yet to commence, but both parties are determined to see progress.

Oli urged Chinese investors to engage with Nepal economically, enhancing mutual cooperation. China has pledged significant financial assistance to Nepal, promising USD 20 million and RMB 500 million, potentially boosting Nepal's economic landscape. This visit is seen as a pivotal moment in reinforcing bilateral relations and mutual prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024