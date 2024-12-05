Nepal Strengthens Ties with China through Landmark Visit

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli announced that his recent four-day visit to China has significantly strengthened ties between the two nations, highlighting opportunities for Nepal under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Oli made this statement upon returning to Nepal, emphasizing the potential benefits for his country.

During the visit, discussions were held with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leading figures, culminating in the signing of ten landmark agreements, notably the BRI cooperation framework. Despite the framework's establishment in 2017, tangible projects had yet to commence, but both parties are determined to see progress.

Oli urged Chinese investors to engage with Nepal economically, enhancing mutual cooperation. China has pledged significant financial assistance to Nepal, promising USD 20 million and RMB 500 million, potentially boosting Nepal's economic landscape. This visit is seen as a pivotal moment in reinforcing bilateral relations and mutual prosperity.

