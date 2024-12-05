Pound Plunge: Egypt's Currency Challenge Amid IMF Deal

The Egyptian pound continued its slide, closing at 50.0024 to the dollar on Thursday, marking a significant psychological barrier breach since March, per Egypt's central bank.

This currency depreciation follows the nation's $8 billion IMF financial support agreement from March 6, promising a market-determined exchange rate.

Upcoming maturing of treasury bills, foreign investor movements, and governmental reform efforts are pivotal in shaping the economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)