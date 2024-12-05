Hyderabad's Green Move: 3,000 Electric Buses to Hit the Road

In a bid to combat rising pollution in Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to introduce 3,000 electric buses over the next two years. This initiative, marking the Congress government's first year, seeks to replace the city's diesel-powered buses.

Addressing an event by the transport department, Reddy highlighted that 90% of the current Road Transport Corporation (RTC) fleet relies on diesel. By steering towards electric alternatives, the government aims to lower pollution levels significantly.

Furthermore, Reddy proposed a transition scheme for auto-rickshaw owners to switch to electric vehicles, advocating for diesel autos to be reallocated outside the city. Emphasizing poor air quality in other major cities, he reiterated Hyderabad's relative advantages while acknowledging the urgency of acting against rising pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)