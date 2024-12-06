Tech Stocks Dip and Jobs Data Looms: A Volatile Day on Wall Street
U.S. stock indices dipped on Thursday with UnitedHealth and tech stocks falling, as investors braced for Friday's jobs report. The S&P 500 tech index reduced by 0.2%, Synopsys shares plunged, and UnitedHealth dragged down the Dow. Cryptocurrency stocks also lost earlier gains.
U.S. stocks declined on Thursday, weighed down by a significant drop in UnitedHealth shares and a slump in technology stocks, with market attention turning to Friday's upcoming jobs report.
The S&P 500 technology index witnessed a 0.2% decline following a historic peak on Wednesday. Synopsys shares nose-dived 12.4% post-forecasting revenue below Wall Street estimates, partly fueled by dwindling sales in China.
Amid caution over potential risks, UnitedHealth's stock plunged 5.2%, exerting the most pressure on the Dow and S&P 500. Anticipation grows as Friday's employment report looms, with investors speculating on Federal Reserve's upcoming policy actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
