Tech Stocks Dip and Jobs Data Looms: A Volatile Day on Wall Street

U.S. stock indices dipped on Thursday with UnitedHealth and tech stocks falling, as investors braced for Friday's jobs report. The S&P 500 tech index reduced by 0.2%, Synopsys shares plunged, and UnitedHealth dragged down the Dow. Cryptocurrency stocks also lost earlier gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 02:57 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 02:57 IST
Tech Stocks Dip and Jobs Data Looms: A Volatile Day on Wall Street
U.S. stocks declined on Thursday, weighed down by a significant drop in UnitedHealth shares and a slump in technology stocks, with market attention turning to Friday's upcoming jobs report.

The S&P 500 technology index witnessed a 0.2% decline following a historic peak on Wednesday. Synopsys shares nose-dived 12.4% post-forecasting revenue below Wall Street estimates, partly fueled by dwindling sales in China.

Amid caution over potential risks, UnitedHealth's stock plunged 5.2%, exerting the most pressure on the Dow and S&P 500. Anticipation grows as Friday's employment report looms, with investors speculating on Federal Reserve's upcoming policy actions.

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

