Big Deals and Strategic Moves: Qatar, Thames Water, Aviva, and Visma in the Spotlight

In a significant development, Qatar has announced its decision to acquire an additional 12 Eurofighter Typhoon jets from the UK, addressing workforce continuity concerns on Britain's assembly lines for these combat aircraft.

In the utilities sector, Covalis Capital has put forward a 5 billion pound bid for Thames Water, with France's Suez poised to assist in managing operations should the acquisition proceed.

Meanwhile, in the insurance industry, Aviva has increased its bid to acquire Direct Line, potentially valuing its competitor at approximately 3.4 billion pounds. Additionally, Hg is assessing going public with Visma, a 19 billion euro software company that it has owned for nearly two decades.

