Resolution in the Skies: SAA Strike Ends with New Agreement

The strike by pilots at South African Airways (SAA) was officially concluded on Saturday, following a two-day disruption that severely impacted the airline's operations, including the cancellation of almost half of its flights on day one.

SAA announced they reached a compromise with the SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA), putting an end to the impasse that emerged from stalled salary negotiations. Initially, SAAPA demanded a considerable 30% increase in pilot wages, later adjusted to 15.7% with added benefits.

The airline initially offered an 8.46% raise backdated to April, later improving the offer to a 9.47% increase. Operations are expected to normalize by Sunday, as the airline redeems its disrupted schedule, which operated at 51% capacity on Thursday, including a sparse 33% of international services.

(With inputs from agencies.)