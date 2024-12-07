Left Menu

Resolution in the Skies: SAA Strike Ends with New Agreement

South African Airways pilots ended a two-day strike following a resolution in pay disputes. Initially demanding a 30% wage increase, they had reduced it to 15.7%. The airline's final offer was a 9.47% hike. These negotiations nearly halved SAA's flight schedule, affecting international routes significantly.

Updated: 07-12-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:23 IST
Resolution in the Skies: SAA Strike Ends with New Agreement
The strike by pilots at South African Airways (SAA) was officially concluded on Saturday, following a two-day disruption that severely impacted the airline's operations, including the cancellation of almost half of its flights on day one.

SAA announced they reached a compromise with the SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA), putting an end to the impasse that emerged from stalled salary negotiations. Initially, SAAPA demanded a considerable 30% increase in pilot wages, later adjusted to 15.7% with added benefits.

The airline initially offered an 8.46% raise backdated to April, later improving the offer to a 9.47% increase. Operations are expected to normalize by Sunday, as the airline redeems its disrupted schedule, which operated at 51% capacity on Thursday, including a sparse 33% of international services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

