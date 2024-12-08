Left Menu

India's Economic Leap: USD 30 Trillion by 2047

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that India is projected to become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, emphasizing India's growth from the fifth to the expected third largest economy in the next three years. He highlighted job creation, self-reliance, and digital infrastructure as key factors in this vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 08-12-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 11:43 IST
India's Economic Leap: USD 30 Trillion by 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has declared that India is on track to become a USD 30 trillion economy by the year 2047. The announcement was made during a lecture at XLRI-School of Management's platinum jubilee celebration.

Pradhan emphasized India's rapid economic ascent, from its current position as the fifth-largest economy to the anticipated third-largest within three years. He highlighted the country's strengths in digital public infrastructure and its growing self-reliance in the service sector.

Encouraging students to contribute to this vision, Pradhan described the New Education Policy as a framework for wealth and job creation, urging a proactive role in establishing India as a global powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024