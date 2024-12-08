India's Economic Leap: USD 30 Trillion by 2047
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that India is projected to become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, emphasizing India's growth from the fifth to the expected third largest economy in the next three years. He highlighted job creation, self-reliance, and digital infrastructure as key factors in this vision.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has declared that India is on track to become a USD 30 trillion economy by the year 2047. The announcement was made during a lecture at XLRI-School of Management's platinum jubilee celebration.
Pradhan emphasized India's rapid economic ascent, from its current position as the fifth-largest economy to the anticipated third-largest within three years. He highlighted the country's strengths in digital public infrastructure and its growing self-reliance in the service sector.
Encouraging students to contribute to this vision, Pradhan described the New Education Policy as a framework for wealth and job creation, urging a proactive role in establishing India as a global powerhouse.
