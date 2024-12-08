Left Menu

India's FDI Milestone: Crossing the Trillion Dollar Mark

India has surpassed USD one trillion in foreign direct investment inflows since April 2000, highlighting its status as a key investment hub. The majority of FDI comes from Mauritius, Singapore, and the US, with major investments in services, technology, and manufacturing sectors. The government continues to refine FDI policies for sustained growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:13 IST
India's FDI Milestone: Crossing the Trillion Dollar Mark
India has achieved a significant milestone in foreign direct investment, surpassing USD one trillion in inflows from April 2000 to September 2024, according to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). This cements India's reputation as a vital investment destination worldwide.

The primary contributors to these inflows were Mauritius (25%), Singapore (24%), and the US (10%). The investment spanned various sectors, with the services segment, computer software and hardware, and telecommunications leading the charge. From 2014 to 2024, the FDI inflow increased by 119% compared to the previous decade.

Economic experts and policymakers emphasize the importance of continued policy refinement and reforms to maintain this upward trajectory. Despite global economic challenges, India's investor-friendly approaches and healthy economic indicators are projecting robust FDI momentum in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

