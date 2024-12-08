India's FDI Milestone: Crossing the Trillion Dollar Mark

India has achieved a significant milestone in foreign direct investment, surpassing USD one trillion in inflows from April 2000 to September 2024, according to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). This cements India's reputation as a vital investment destination worldwide.

The primary contributors to these inflows were Mauritius (25%), Singapore (24%), and the US (10%). The investment spanned various sectors, with the services segment, computer software and hardware, and telecommunications leading the charge. From 2014 to 2024, the FDI inflow increased by 119% compared to the previous decade.

Economic experts and policymakers emphasize the importance of continued policy refinement and reforms to maintain this upward trajectory. Despite global economic challenges, India's investor-friendly approaches and healthy economic indicators are projecting robust FDI momentum in the coming years.

