Turkey-backed Forces Edge Close to Victory in Manbij

In a significant push, Turkey-backed Syrian forces now control a substantial 80% of northern Syria's Manbij region, a Turkish security source announced on Sunday. This marks a critical point in their campaign against Kurdish forces.

The offensive, targeting the YPG/PKK militia which has traditionally controlled Manbij, is nearing a major victory, the source revealed. Both aerial and ground efforts are actively progressing to seize the territory.

This development underscores the intensity of the ongoing conflict in the region as Turkish forces strategically challenge Kurdish dominance in Manbij.

