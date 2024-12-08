Rising Rajasthan 2024: A Gateway to Global Investments
Gautam Adani arrives in Jaipur for the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, beginning December 9. The event, running till December 11, will host global investors, industry leaders, and policymakers, featuring thematic sessions and country participation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit, highlighting Rajasthan's potential for innovation and growth.
In a significant move for Rajasthan's economic horizon, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, reached Jaipur on Sunday. His arrival precedes the commencement of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, set to kick off on December 9 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).
This high-profile international summit, slated to run until December 11, aims to attract a diverse array of global investors, industry mavens, and decision-makers. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the summit pledges to foster significant economic dialogue. Modi's presence underscores the central government's commitment to regional growth and development.
With a theme of "Replete, Responsible, Ready," the summit promises a comprehensive program, including 12 sectoral sessions on critical areas such as water security and sustainable finance. Additionally, eight country sessions and a distinguished Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave shall offer a platform for extensive economic discussions. More than 32 nations, including 16 partner countries, are expected, making it a pivotal event on the international investment calendar.
