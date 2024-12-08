Left Menu

Rising Rajasthan 2024: A Gateway to Global Investments

Gautam Adani arrives in Jaipur for the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, beginning December 9. The event, running till December 11, will host global investors, industry leaders, and policymakers, featuring thematic sessions and country participation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit, highlighting Rajasthan's potential for innovation and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:51 IST
Rising Rajasthan 2024: A Gateway to Global Investments
Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani at Jaipur Airport (Phot/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for Rajasthan's economic horizon, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, reached Jaipur on Sunday. His arrival precedes the commencement of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, set to kick off on December 9 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

This high-profile international summit, slated to run until December 11, aims to attract a diverse array of global investors, industry mavens, and decision-makers. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the summit pledges to foster significant economic dialogue. Modi's presence underscores the central government's commitment to regional growth and development.

With a theme of "Replete, Responsible, Ready," the summit promises a comprehensive program, including 12 sectoral sessions on critical areas such as water security and sustainable finance. Additionally, eight country sessions and a distinguished Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave shall offer a platform for extensive economic discussions. More than 32 nations, including 16 partner countries, are expected, making it a pivotal event on the international investment calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024