Left Menu

Kolkata Airport Celebrates Century of Aviation Legacy

Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is marking 100 years of flight operations, tracing its journey from a strategic stopover to a major global hub. Commemorative events, including exhibitions and cultural programs, will honor its legacy and future impact in global aviation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:37 IST
Kolkata Airport Celebrates Century of Aviation Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's famed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is poised to commemorate a century of flight operations, highlighting its remarkable evolution as a critical aviation hub connecting the 'City of Joy' to the globe.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced this historic milestone, celebrating a journey that commenced in 1924 at the airport formerly known as Dum Dum. The centenary events promise to honor the airport's enduring legacy while envisioning its promising future.

Spearheaded by NSCBI airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria, the festivities will feature historical exhibitions, cultural programs, and panel discussions, with notable attendees likely to include Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024