Kolkata Airport Celebrates Century of Aviation Legacy
Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is marking 100 years of flight operations, tracing its journey from a strategic stopover to a major global hub. Commemorative events, including exhibitions and cultural programs, will honor its legacy and future impact in global aviation.
Kolkata's famed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is poised to commemorate a century of flight operations, highlighting its remarkable evolution as a critical aviation hub connecting the 'City of Joy' to the globe.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced this historic milestone, celebrating a journey that commenced in 1924 at the airport formerly known as Dum Dum. The centenary events promise to honor the airport's enduring legacy while envisioning its promising future.
Spearheaded by NSCBI airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria, the festivities will feature historical exhibitions, cultural programs, and panel discussions, with notable attendees likely to include Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
