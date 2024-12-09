Central Banks Brace for Easing Ahead of Key Meetings

Asian markets opened the week with declines, notably in South Korea, as investors prepare for central bank meetings that may lower borrowing costs globally. Meanwhile, political turmoil in France and South Korea, exacerbated by the Syrian regime's collapse, contributes to geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East.

Despite these tensions, U.S. employment data relieved fears of economic slowing, although it wasn't robust enough to prevent a Federal Reserve rate cut next week. Analysts suggest policy rates in Europe and North America are set to decrease further, supporting an optimistic economic outlook by year's end.

Futures hint at a likely easing by the Federal Reserve on December 17-18, with several more cuts anticipated next year, fueling a tech stock rally that added over $1 trillion to the Nasdaq's market value. Regional central bank meetings, including those in Canada and Australia, and China's upcoming economic conference heighten market anticipation.

