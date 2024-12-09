Japan's Economic Growth Fuels Rate Hike Speculation

Japan's economy accelerated in the third quarter, with growth figures revised upward due to better-than-expected capital investment and exports. This fueled market speculation about a potential interest rate hike by the central bank. However, with weak consumption figures, the future of the economic recovery remains uncertain.

The Bank of Japan is set to scrutinize the data in its upcoming policy meeting, where analysts anticipate a possible increase in short-term interest rates from the current 0.25%. While some economists believe the data supports a December rate hike, concerns over weak consumption persist.

The revised data reveals a 1.2% annual rise in GDP from July to September, surpassing initial estimates. Although capital expenditure saw minimal decline, private consumption increased by just 0.7%, reflecting economic fragility. As external risks loom, the central bank remains cautious on the timing of future rate hikes.

