Economic Jitters: BoE Faces Interest Rate Shake-Up Amid Tariff Tensions

Amid new U.S. tariffs on China, investors speculate nearly four quarter-point cuts to the Bank of England's rate by 2025. Interest rate futures indicate a significant shift, predicting a 95 basis point reduction by December, reflecting concerns over potential economic growth impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:11 IST
In a bold maneuver, investors on Wednesday ramped up their expectations for the Bank of England's rate cuts following U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs on China.

Financial markets, reacting to the potential economic slowdown, are now forecasting about 95 basis points of reductions by December, a notable increase from the previous day's 78 basis points.

The escalating trade tensions and their potential to stifle growth are driving this shift in investor sentiment as markets brace for the long-term impacts of heightened financial instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

