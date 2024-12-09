Discover Cutting-Edge Steel Solutions at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024

Left Menu

SSAB India is set to showcase innovative high-strength steel products at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024. The event will be held from December 11-14, 2024, in Greater Noida/Delhi NCR. Visitors can learn about SSAB's sustainable solutions that meet the demanding needs of construction and mining industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 10:46 IST
SSAB India is gearing up for a significant presence at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024, the seventh international trade fair focusing on construction machinery, building materials, mining machines, and construction vehicles. The event will commence on December 11, 2024, at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, Delhi NCR.

Renowned for its high-strength steel products, SSAB India is poised to unveil its latest innovations designed to cater to the ever-changing requirements of the construction and mining sectors. Highlighting its unique Hardox® wear plates, SSAB demonstrates unrivaled performance and durability essential for challenging operational environments.

The event serves as an opportunity for visitors to engage with SSAB's technical experts, explore advanced product solutions, and receive consultations on upgrading to sustainable steel options that can elevate their project efficiency and effectiveness. SSAB's commitment to a stronger, sustainable world underscores its participation, drawing interest from its global presence in over 50 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

