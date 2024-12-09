Left Menu

Market Calm Amid Political Upheaval in Syria and Asia

Global markets have responded calmly to the fall of Syria's President Assad, with modest increases in gold and oil prices. In Asia, South Korea faces political uncertainty, impacting stocks, while China's economic concerns continue. The ECB and BoC are expected to cut rates, influencing market developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:01 IST
Global markets have exhibited a calm response following the dramatic fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Although there have been slight increases in gold and oil prices, the markets have not shown significant volatility or a rush to safety.

This development poses a challenge for Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose support for Assad now risks the stability of Russia's strategic naval base in the Mediterranean. While Moscow claims to have secured its assets, the situation remains unclear given the ongoing conflicts with Syrian rebels.

In Asia, political tensions have risen as South Korean stocks fell, coinciding with President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment survival and subsequent involvement in a criminal investigation. Meanwhile, economic uncertainties in China fueled by a drop in consumer prices add to market anxieties. Key monetary actions from central banks, including anticipated rate cuts by the ECB and BoC, are expected to influence economic sentiment this week.

