Tragedy at Sea: South Korea Boat Collision Claims Lives

A tragic incident unfolded off the southeastern coast of South Korea when a fishing boat collided with a sand barge on Monday morning, resulting in the deaths of seven crew members and leaving one Indonesian passenger missing.

The 29-tonne fishing vessel had eight passengers aboard, comprising three South Koreans and five Indonesians, when it capsized after crashing into the 456-tonne barge near Gyeongju, as reported by Kim Eul-dong from the Pohang coast guard.

In a desperate search effort, dozens of emergency personnel, 15 coast guard vessels, and six helicopters have been deployed to locate the missing individual. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the barge passengers.

