Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: South Korea Boat Collision Claims Lives

A fishing boat capsized off South Korea's southeastern coast after a collision with a sand barge, resulting in seven deaths and one person missing. The incident involved a 29-tonne fishing boat and a 456-tonne barge, with search efforts ongoing for the missing Indonesian passenger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:01 IST
Tragedy at Sea: South Korea Boat Collision Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A tragic incident unfolded off the southeastern coast of South Korea when a fishing boat collided with a sand barge on Monday morning, resulting in the deaths of seven crew members and leaving one Indonesian passenger missing.

The 29-tonne fishing vessel had eight passengers aboard, comprising three South Koreans and five Indonesians, when it capsized after crashing into the 456-tonne barge near Gyeongju, as reported by Kim Eul-dong from the Pohang coast guard.

In a desperate search effort, dozens of emergency personnel, 15 coast guard vessels, and six helicopters have been deployed to locate the missing individual. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the barge passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024