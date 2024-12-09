Vehicle Sales Surge in India with 11% Growth in November

India's retail vehicle sales surged by 11.21% to reach 32,08,719 units in November, compared to 28,85,317 units the previous year, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). The rise was primarily driven by two-wheeler demand, despite challenges in the passenger vehicle (PV) sector.

FADA reported a significant 15.8% growth in two-wheeler sales, totaling 26,15,953 units, largely due to a festive season spillover. However, the PV sector witnessed a 13.72% decline with 3,21,943 units sold, impacted by subdued marriage season sales and limited new launches.

The commercial vehicle sector also experienced a downturn, recording a 6.08% decline. External factors like elections and industry slowdowns contributed to this trend. Despite mixed near-term outlooks, FADA maintains a cautiously optimistic view, anticipating potential growth due to favorable macroeconomic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)