Steady Growth: Indian Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Surge
Passenger vehicle dispatches from factories to dealers in India reached 43,01,848 units in FY25, marking a 2% increase over FY24. SIAM reported that for March alone, dispatches grew by 4% compared to March 2024. These figures highlight steady growth in India's automotive sector.
- Country:
- India
India's automotive sector witnessed a moderate yet notable growth in passenger vehicle dispatches for the fiscal year 2025. According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), units sent from factories to dealers reached 43,01,848, reflecting a 2% rise from the previous fiscal year.
In the fiscal year 2023-24, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) dispatched 42,18,750 units, demonstrating an ongoing demand for passenger vehicles in the Indian market. The consistent increase showcases optimistic trends in consumer demand and supply.
Specifically, for the month of March alone, dispatches increased by 4% to 3,81,358 units, compared to 3,68,090 units in March of the previous year. This monthly surge underscores the growing confidence within the automotive retail sector, as dealers continue to receive higher volumes of vehicles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- passenger vehicles
- dispatches
- SIAM
- growth
- fiscal year
- OEMs
- automotive
- dealers
- surge
ALSO READ
VNT Poised for Global Growth in Solar, EV, and Telecom Sectors
BirlaNu's Bold Investment for Double Growth: A New Era in Building Solutions
Skyward Surge: Indian Air Traffic Set for Rapid Growth by FY27
IREDA Reports Robust Growth in Renewable Energy Financing
Revamped MSME Criteria to Spark Growth and Job Creation