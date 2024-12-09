SpiceJet's Emergency Landing Averted Disaster
A SpiceJet flight carrying 117 passengers made an emergency landing in Chennai after a technical glitch was detected mid-air. The aircraft, which was en route to Kochi, landed safely without any incidents, and passengers deplaned normally. Safety measures ensured a secure landing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:29 IST
- Country:
- India
A Kochi-bound SpiceJet flight, carrying 117 passengers and crew, made an emergency landing in Chennai due to a technical glitch, according to airport officials.
The incident occurred Monday when the pilot detected an issue mid-flight, prompting the decision to return to Chennai, ensuring passenger safety.
A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed that, on December 9, 2024, the Q400 aircraft experienced a technical issue, resulting in a safe landing and the normal deplaning of all passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chennai Airport Shutters Amid Cyclone Chaos
Cyclone Fengal Brings Chennai Airport to Standstill
Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport Operations Halted, Travel Disrupted Amid Heavy Rains
Cyclone Fengal Grounds Flights: Chennai Airport Suspends Operations Amid Inundation
Cyclone 'Fengal' Grounds Flights: Chennai Airport Under Siege