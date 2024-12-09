SpiceJet's Emergency Landing Averted Disaster

A Kochi-bound SpiceJet flight, carrying 117 passengers and crew, made an emergency landing in Chennai due to a technical glitch, according to airport officials.

The incident occurred Monday when the pilot detected an issue mid-flight, prompting the decision to return to Chennai, ensuring passenger safety.

A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed that, on December 9, 2024, the Q400 aircraft experienced a technical issue, resulting in a safe landing and the normal deplaning of all passengers.

