Left Menu

SpiceJet's Emergency Landing Averted Disaster

A SpiceJet flight carrying 117 passengers made an emergency landing in Chennai after a technical glitch was detected mid-air. The aircraft, which was en route to Kochi, landed safely without any incidents, and passengers deplaned normally. Safety measures ensured a secure landing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:29 IST
SpiceJet's Emergency Landing Averted Disaster
City-Bound Vistara Flight Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A Kochi-bound SpiceJet flight, carrying 117 passengers and crew, made an emergency landing in Chennai due to a technical glitch, according to airport officials.

The incident occurred Monday when the pilot detected an issue mid-flight, prompting the decision to return to Chennai, ensuring passenger safety.

A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed that, on December 9, 2024, the Q400 aircraft experienced a technical issue, resulting in a safe landing and the normal deplaning of all passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024