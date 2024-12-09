Left Menu

Captain Polyplast's Strategic Move: Issuance of Convertible Warrants to Fuel Growth

Captain Polyplast Limited, a leading irrigation solutions provider, is issuing 48 lakh convertible warrants at Rs72 each, raising Rs34.56 crore. The funds, with Rs20.88 crore from promoters, aim to drive growth, innovation, and support sustainable agriculture by optimizing resources and enhancing operational infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot (Gujarat) | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:56 IST
Captain Polyplast plans to Raise Funds via Preferential Warrants. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Captain Polyplast Limited, one of India's foremost providers of irrigation solutions, has unveiled plans for a preferential issue of 48 lakh convertible warrants, priced at Rs72 each. This initiative is set to generate Rs34.56 crore, with company promoters contributing Rs20.88 crore through the acquisition of 29 lakh warrants.

According to Ritesh Khichadia, a Whole Time Director at Captain Polyplast Limited, this strategic issuance marks a pivotal effort to bolster the company's operations and sustain long-term growth. Khichadia emphasized that the move underscores the company's dedication to delivering high-quality irrigation solutions and fostering sustainable agricultural practices.

The company plans to leverage these new funds to optimize resources, upgrade infrastructure, and enhance market presence. The focus will be on improving agricultural productivity and water conservation, thereby meeting evolving market needs and enhancing value for stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

