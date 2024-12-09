Trident Group's Rs 3,000 Crore Future Plan in Madhya Pradesh
Trident Group, a major player in textiles, announced plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh. This expansion will lead to 3,000 job openings, focusing on sustainability and women's empowerment. The group's current operations already export to 122 countries, and this investment aims to further enhance growth.
The Trident Group, a prominent name in India's textile industry, has announced an ambitious plan to invest Rs 3,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh. This move is expected to generate 3,000 new jobs, expanding the workforce from its current strength of 12,000 to over 15,000.
Based in Ludhiana, Trident Group is vertically integrated, managing everything from sourcing cotton to producing finished goods. The company's products are currently exported to 122 countries, highlighting a consistent rise in demand.
During the Madhya Pradesh Regional Industry Conclave, Trident Group Chairman Rajinder Gupta emphasized the company's commitment to keeping benefits within the state. With initiatives focused on sustainability, green energy, and societal growth, half of the new job opportunities are reserved for women, underlining a drive for empowerment and skill development.
