Tata Motors to Hike Vehicle Prices by 3% in 2025

Tata Motors announced plans to increase prices of its passenger vehicles, including electric models, by up to 3% starting January 2025. This move, according to the company, is to partially cover the rising input costs and inflation pressures.
The Mumbai-based auto giant clarified that the extent of the price hike would depend on the specific model and variant. This pricing strategy aligns with similar announcements from other leading car manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, and JSW MG Motor, which are also set to increase vehicle prices soon.
Luxury automakers Mercedes-Benz India, Audi, and BMW have joined the ranks, attributing their price adjustments to increased operational expenses and input costs, also effective starting January.
