Empowering Women: Launch of LIC's Bima Sakhi Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana', an LIC initiative to empower women by appointing 2 lakh insurance agents over three years. The scheme aims to enhance financial literacy among women aged 18-70. Additionally, the foundation stone for Maharana Pratap Horticultural University was laid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panipat | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana', a significant initiative by the state-run Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). This ambitious scheme aims to enroll 2 lakh women as insurance agents within the next three years.

The program targets women aged 18 to 70 who have completed Class X, offering them specialized training and financial benefits to boost their financial literacy and insurance knowledge. During the initial three years, participants will receive a stipend starting from Rs 7,000 per month, decreasing annually, alongside commissions for their services.

In addition to this initiative, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation for the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University in Karnal. The university will feature advanced research facilities across its main campus and six regional centers, committing towards innovations in horticulture for economic development.

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

