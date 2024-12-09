Empowering Women: Launch of LIC's Bima Sakhi Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana', a significant initiative by the state-run Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). This ambitious scheme aims to enroll 2 lakh women as insurance agents within the next three years.

The program targets women aged 18 to 70 who have completed Class X, offering them specialized training and financial benefits to boost their financial literacy and insurance knowledge. During the initial three years, participants will receive a stipend starting from Rs 7,000 per month, decreasing annually, alongside commissions for their services.

In addition to this initiative, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation for the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University in Karnal. The university will feature advanced research facilities across its main campus and six regional centers, committing towards innovations in horticulture for economic development.

