PM Narendra Modi visits Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited’s ammunition facility in Nagpur.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi visits Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility in Nagpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BNP Paribas Extends Title Sponsorship of Indian Wells Tennis Tournament
India Denounces Pakistan's Kashmir Claims at UN
Mirra Andreeva: Teen Sensation Shakes Indian Wells
Lakshya Sen's Quarter-Final Exit: Indian Hopes Dwindle at All-England Open 2025
Epic Showdown: Delhi Capitals Clash with Mumbai Indians for Maiden WPL Title