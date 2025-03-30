Left Menu

Revolutionizing Financial Literacy: IIT Kanpur's GenAI Hackathon Unveils Future Solutions

NFRA and IIT Kanpur's hackathon showcased groundbreaking solutions utilizing Generative AI. Aimed at simplifying financial statements, it fostered collaboration among students and experts, unlocking deeper insights and revolutionizing financial literacy. Top teams opted for open-source contributions, promising further innovations and broader accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:16 IST
Students at Hackathon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur hosted a landmark hackathon this weekend, challenging students to leverage Large Language Models (LLM) and Generative AI to democratize complex financial information. The initiative aimed at making financial data more accessible and understandable.

The hackathon tasked participants with transforming financial data into engaging narratives to support informed decision-making. Students from engineering institutions across India converged at IIT Kanpur on March 28-29, 2025, to develop solutions that simplify financial statements and offer deeper insights, showcasing the potential of GenAI in financial analysis.

This event facilitated collaboration between academia, students, and regulatory bodies. Solutions devised were discussed with guidance provided for further innovation. Winning teams, such as those from VIT Vellore and IIT Lucknow, contributed their innovations to open-source platforms, promoting wider adoption. This hackathon underlined the transformative potential of integrating AI in financial reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

