Air India's Aviation Expansion: 100 More Aircraft Ordered from Airbus

Air India has announced a significant expansion of its aircraft fleet by ordering 100 additional Airbus planes. The new order includes 10 widebody A350 aircraft and 90 narrowbody A320 Family models, among them A321neo jets. This latest acquisition builds upon last year's substantial orders with both Airbus and Boeing, elevating the number of aircraft aimed at meeting escalating market demands.

The additional 100 aircraft increase Air India's total aircraft orders with Airbus in 2023 from 250 to 350, now comprising 40 A350s and 210 A320 Family units. As part of the expansion, Air India will also leverage Airbus' Flight Hour Services-Component (FHS-C) for enhanced maintenance of its expanding A350 fleet, ensuring top-tier engineering service and component support directly from Airbus facilities in Delhi.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, expressed optimism regarding India's aviation growth prospects, citing infrastructure advancements and a travel-savvy young population. He said, "These additional 100 Airbus aircraft will position Air India for future growth, furthering our goal of transforming Air India into a world-class airline." Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury echoed this sentiment, underscoring the importance of the strategic relationship under Tata's "Vihaan.AI" transformation plan. In 2023, Air India also ordered 220 aircraft from Boeing, revealing an aggressive fleet expansion strategy.

