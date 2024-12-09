Left Menu

Air India's Aviation Expansion: 100 More Aircraft Ordered from Airbus

Air India has placed an additional order for 100 Airbus aircraft, including 10 A350s and 90 A320 Family jets, bolstering its fleet to support growing passenger demand and operational efficiency in alignment with its transformation goals. This strategic move enhances Air India's capacity for global connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:40 IST
Air India's Aviation Expansion: 100 More Aircraft Ordered from Airbus
Air India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has announced a significant expansion of its aircraft fleet by ordering 100 additional Airbus planes. The new order includes 10 widebody A350 aircraft and 90 narrowbody A320 Family models, among them A321neo jets. This latest acquisition builds upon last year's substantial orders with both Airbus and Boeing, elevating the number of aircraft aimed at meeting escalating market demands.

The additional 100 aircraft increase Air India's total aircraft orders with Airbus in 2023 from 250 to 350, now comprising 40 A350s and 210 A320 Family units. As part of the expansion, Air India will also leverage Airbus' Flight Hour Services-Component (FHS-C) for enhanced maintenance of its expanding A350 fleet, ensuring top-tier engineering service and component support directly from Airbus facilities in Delhi.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, expressed optimism regarding India's aviation growth prospects, citing infrastructure advancements and a travel-savvy young population. He said, "These additional 100 Airbus aircraft will position Air India for future growth, furthering our goal of transforming Air India into a world-class airline." Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury echoed this sentiment, underscoring the importance of the strategic relationship under Tata's "Vihaan.AI" transformation plan. In 2023, Air India also ordered 220 aircraft from Boeing, revealing an aggressive fleet expansion strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024