Tragic Collision Claims Seven Lives on Gujarat's Highway

In a tragic incident in Gujarat's Junagadh district, seven individuals, including four college students, were killed in a collision involving two cars. The accident occurred around 8 AM on the Junagadh-Veraval Highway when a car lost control and crossed the divider, slamming into an oncoming vehicle near Bhanduri village, confirmed Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Kodiyatar.

The car, reportedly traveling from Keshod to Gadu village, contained five passengers, four of whom were college students. It veered off the road for reasons yet to be determined, leading to a catastrophic crash with another car traveling the opposite way, carrying two individuals.

The victims from the first car have been identified as driver Vaju Rathod (60), and students Vikram Kuvadia, Dharam Dhardev, Akshat Dave, and Om Mugra. The second car's passengers were identified as Raju Khutan (40) and Vinu Vala (35). The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)