Global Market Shifts: Inflation, Stimulus, and Geopolitical Unrest Shape Trends

Global shares took a downturn on Monday as traders focused on upcoming U.S. inflation data and declining chip stocks, alongside Beijing's pledge for stimulus and the abrupt fall of the Syrian government, impacting oil and gold prices.

Beijing's policy shift emphasized economic growth, boosting global sentiment, while Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government collapse intensified geopolitical tensions. U.S. employment statistics showed strength, suggesting a possible Federal Reserve rate cut, evidenced by mixed performances in the global stock indices.

European shares experienced a significant uptick, courtesy of mining and luxury sectors, following China's economic promises. Meanwhile, geopolitical concerns and central bank decisions maintained a volatile terrain in U.S. and Asian markets, where China's revised monetary stance encouraged investor interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)