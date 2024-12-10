Left Menu

Global Market Shifts: Inflation, Stimulus, and Geopolitical Unrest Shape Trends

Global shares dipped, influenced by U.S. inflation data and falling chip stocks, amidst geopolitical shifts like Syria's government collapse. Beijing pledged new stimulus, impacting oil and gold prices. Anticipated U.S. interest rate cuts hinged on employment figures. European markets saw gains, while Asian stocks fluctuated amidst diverse monetary policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 01:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 01:21 IST
Global shares took a downturn on Monday as traders focused on upcoming U.S. inflation data and declining chip stocks, alongside Beijing's pledge for stimulus and the abrupt fall of the Syrian government, impacting oil and gold prices.

Beijing's policy shift emphasized economic growth, boosting global sentiment, while Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government collapse intensified geopolitical tensions. U.S. employment statistics showed strength, suggesting a possible Federal Reserve rate cut, evidenced by mixed performances in the global stock indices.

European shares experienced a significant uptick, courtesy of mining and luxury sectors, following China's economic promises. Meanwhile, geopolitical concerns and central bank decisions maintained a volatile terrain in U.S. and Asian markets, where China's revised monetary stance encouraged investor interest.

