Left Menu

Biden's Angola Visit: Pledging Rails, Securing Influence

President Joe Biden promotes a trans-Africa rail project during his Angola visit, highlighting U.S. investment to enhance economic ties and counter China's global influence. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation's $553 million loan marks a strategic effort to bolster development and American interests abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2024 06:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 06:10 IST
Biden's Angola Visit: Pledging Rails, Securing Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

During his recent trip to Angola, President Joe Biden highlighted the U.S.'s commitment to a transformative trans-Africa rail project. This initiative aims to bring copper and cobalt from central Africa to the Atlantic port of Lobito, emphasizing the U.S. role in African economic development.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation has pledged a $553 million direct loan to support the project, aligning with its broader mandate to advance U.S. foreign policy and strategic interests while offering a counterbalance to China's global infrastructure investments.

Agency CEO Scott Nathan emphasized the importance of presenting an alternative built on U.S. values. This move is part of a wider U.S. strategy to compete with Chinese geopolitical ambitions, as illustrated by the Belt and Road Initiative, and to support sustainable development across 114 countries globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024