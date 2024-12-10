Biden's Angola Visit: Pledging Rails, Securing Influence

During his recent trip to Angola, President Joe Biden highlighted the U.S.'s commitment to a transformative trans-Africa rail project. This initiative aims to bring copper and cobalt from central Africa to the Atlantic port of Lobito, emphasizing the U.S. role in African economic development.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation has pledged a $553 million direct loan to support the project, aligning with its broader mandate to advance U.S. foreign policy and strategic interests while offering a counterbalance to China's global infrastructure investments.

Agency CEO Scott Nathan emphasized the importance of presenting an alternative built on U.S. values. This move is part of a wider U.S. strategy to compete with Chinese geopolitical ambitions, as illustrated by the Belt and Road Initiative, and to support sustainable development across 114 countries globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)