Tragedy Strikes: Mumbai BEST Bus Accident Claims Six Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai as a BEST bus accident led to the loss of six lives, with officials announcing the death toll climbing on Tuesday. The mishap resulted in injuries to 43 others as experts examined the wet-leased vehicle to identify potential mechanical issues.

The accident, taking place on SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West), happened around 9:30 pm Monday when the driver seemingly lost control, crashing into pedestrians and vehicles. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended condolences and financial support to the bereaved families, while the injured will receive medical treatment by the city authorities.

The driver, identified as Sanjay More, has been detained and faces charges of culpable homicide. As the investigation continues, measures have been taken to assist the victims and address traffic disruptions caused by the accident.

