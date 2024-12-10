Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Mumbai BEST Bus Crash Claims Seven Lives

A tragic BEST bus accident in Mumbai resulted in seven fatalities and left 42 others injured. The driver lost control, crashing into pedestrians and vehicles. Devendra Fadnavis extended condolences, offering financial aid and covering medical expenses. Investigations are underway to determine if a mechanical fault caused the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:32 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Mumbai BEST Bus Crash Claims Seven Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident involving a BEST bus in Mumbai's Kurla district has claimed the lives of seven individuals, with 42 others suffering injuries. The incident occurred late Monday evening when the bus collided with pedestrians and vehicles after the driver reportedly lost control.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, expressed his condolences on the tragic loss, announcing financial assistance for the families of those deceased and assuring that medical costs for the injured will be covered. He also emphasized prompt support for victims and families.

Authorities have taken the bus driver, Sanjay More, into custody as investigations continue. A preliminary assessment suggests the driver's loss of control as the cause, but a detailed probe has been initiated to uncover any mechanical mishaps that may have contributed to the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

