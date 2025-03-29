Left Menu

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Myanmar: Rising Death Toll

A powerful earthquake in Myanmar has resulted in the death of 694 individuals, with 1,670 others injured, according to state media. The military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, has directed immediate rescue operations in the affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 09:04 IST
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Myanmar: Rising Death Toll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating earthquake has struck Myanmar, claiming 694 lives and leaving 1,670 people injured, as reported by state media. The reports emerged Saturday, bringing to light the scale of the impact on the nation.

The ruling military has been quick to act. Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has called for expedient rescue efforts, emphasizing the urgency to aid the affected regions and mitigate further casualties and distress.

Amid this tragedy, the focus remains on ensuring efficient rescue operations and providing immediate relief to the hundreds injured and displaced, reflecting the junta's swift response in the wake of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025