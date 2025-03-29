Devastating Earthquake Strikes Myanmar: Rising Death Toll
A powerful earthquake in Myanmar has resulted in the death of 694 individuals, with 1,670 others injured, according to state media. The military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, has directed immediate rescue operations in the affected areas.
A devastating earthquake has struck Myanmar, claiming 694 lives and leaving 1,670 people injured, as reported by state media. The reports emerged Saturday, bringing to light the scale of the impact on the nation.
The ruling military has been quick to act. Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has called for expedient rescue efforts, emphasizing the urgency to aid the affected regions and mitigate further casualties and distress.
Amid this tragedy, the focus remains on ensuring efficient rescue operations and providing immediate relief to the hundreds injured and displaced, reflecting the junta's swift response in the wake of the disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Europe's Urgent Military Reawakening: A Race Against Time
EU Diplomats Propose €40 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine
EU Mulls Doubling Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Uncertain U.S. Support
Congo Shifts Strategy: Embracing Diplomacy Over Military Against M23 Rebels
Italian Unions Mobilize Against U.S. Military Base Job Cuts