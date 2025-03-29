Devastating Earthquake Strikes Myanmar: Rising Death Toll

A devastating earthquake has struck Myanmar, claiming 694 lives and leaving 1,670 people injured, as reported by state media. The reports emerged Saturday, bringing to light the scale of the impact on the nation.

The ruling military has been quick to act. Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has called for expedient rescue efforts, emphasizing the urgency to aid the affected regions and mitigate further casualties and distress.

Amid this tragedy, the focus remains on ensuring efficient rescue operations and providing immediate relief to the hundreds injured and displaced, reflecting the junta's swift response in the wake of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)