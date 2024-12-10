Dr. Payal Kanodia: A Global Icon of Leadership, Philanthropy, and Athletic Excellence
Dr. Payal Kanodia exemplifies modern leadership through her impactful contributions in business, philanthropy, and sports. As Chairperson of M3M Foundation, she supports education and empowerment across 22 Indian states. Globally, she advocates for women's entrepreneurship and sustainable development. Her accolades include prestigious awards in both social change and athletics.
- Country:
- India
Dr. Payal Kanodia exemplifies the modern leader with a versatile and impactful approach, demonstrating a strong commitment to societal betterment through business, philanthropy, and sports. At the helm of the M3M Foundation, her initiatives have reached over 3.8 million individuals across 22 states in India, with a focus on education, empowerment, and health.
Her work particularly in Haryana's Nuh district highlights her dedication to fostering self-reliant communities by addressing local issues. Internationally, as Chair of the Young FICCI Ladies Organization, she promotes women's entrepreneurship, and her global influence is marked by her roles in various organizations, contributing to socio-economic progress aligned with the United Nations SDGs.
Dr. Kanodia's illustrious career has earned her accolades including the Karmaveer Global Fellowship and the CSR Person of the Year award. In the sporting realm, she is recognized as a World Champion in Kettlebell Lifting. Her endeavors reflect her philosophy of integrating business acumen and philanthropy to drive sustainable change and inspire future generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Booming Bridges: Indian Students' Surge in US Education
Hockey Legend Ashok Kumar's Health Scare and Recovery
Indian Students Flock to US: A Growing Trend in Higher Education
GeneBlocks: Revolutionizing Genetics Education Through Serious Gaming
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Star Arogya Digi Seva Launches in Rural India