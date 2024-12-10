Left Menu

Dr. Payal Kanodia: A Global Icon of Leadership, Philanthropy, and Athletic Excellence

Dr. Payal Kanodia exemplifies modern leadership through her impactful contributions in business, philanthropy, and sports. As Chairperson of M3M Foundation, she supports education and empowerment across 22 Indian states. Globally, she advocates for women's entrepreneurship and sustainable development. Her accolades include prestigious awards in both social change and athletics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:04 IST
Visionary Leader and Change Maker Redefining Success and Transforming Lives Across Borders. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Dr. Payal Kanodia exemplifies the modern leader with a versatile and impactful approach, demonstrating a strong commitment to societal betterment through business, philanthropy, and sports. At the helm of the M3M Foundation, her initiatives have reached over 3.8 million individuals across 22 states in India, with a focus on education, empowerment, and health.

Her work particularly in Haryana's Nuh district highlights her dedication to fostering self-reliant communities by addressing local issues. Internationally, as Chair of the Young FICCI Ladies Organization, she promotes women's entrepreneurship, and her global influence is marked by her roles in various organizations, contributing to socio-economic progress aligned with the United Nations SDGs.

Dr. Kanodia's illustrious career has earned her accolades including the Karmaveer Global Fellowship and the CSR Person of the Year award. In the sporting realm, she is recognized as a World Champion in Kettlebell Lifting. Her endeavors reflect her philosophy of integrating business acumen and philanthropy to drive sustainable change and inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

