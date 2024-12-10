States Pave the Way in Mega Food Park Scheme, Driving India's Food Processing Revolution

Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Punjab have emerged as frontrunners in the implementation of the Mega Food Park (MFP) Scheme, part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, as revealed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Each state has three approved projects, highlighting their notable strides in food processing infrastructure.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has led the MFP Scheme, which aimed to modernize infrastructure to bridge the gap between farm produce and market demands. While the scheme officially ended on March 31, 2021, the government continues to support existing projects under committed liabilities.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bhittu, gave insights into state-wise progress and also touched upon Foreign Direct Investment trends. The sector saw USD 895.34 million in FDI during 2022-23, which fell to USD 608.31 million in 2023-24, indicating sustained global interest despite the decline.

Under PMKSY, the MoFPI has significantly boosted regional economies and strengthened the agricultural value chain. The Mega Food Park initiative supports farmers, attracts investment, and enhances supply chain efficiencies through advanced infrastructure connecting production to markets.

Developed using a 'cluster' approach, these food parks aim to maximize value addition, minimize wastage, increase farmer incomes, and create rural jobs by integrating farmers, processors, and retailers. Each park comprises collection centres, processing centres, cold storage, and industrial plots for food processing units. Currently, 24 Mega Food Parks are operational, contributing greatly to the industry. (ANI)

