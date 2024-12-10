In an unprecedented move, Chinese leaders have signaled a readiness to implement extensive economic stimulus measures to cushion the impact of anticipated US trade tariffs on next year's growth.

Following a key Politburo meeting, officials announced a shift toward an 'appropriately loose' monetary policy and 'more proactive' use of fiscal instruments. This decision marks a departure from 14 years of a 'prudent' stance, during which time the country's debt surged significantly.

Analysts suggest China's willingness to take on more debt to sustain GDP growth indicates a flexible stance unencumbered by previous financial constraints. The country's approach to tackling the looming threat of US tariffs will be critical to its economic strategy moving forward.

