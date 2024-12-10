Left Menu

Chinese Equities in Focus Amid Policy Shifts and Trade Challenges

Chinese equities experienced fluctuating gains, while Hong Kong stocks fell as initial optimism over Beijing's policy shift dimmed. Despite an early rise, sentiment weakened due to disappointing trade data, with traders awaiting detailed policy measures. Analysts anticipate more guidance from upcoming economic conferences to stabilize markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:13 IST
Chinese Equities in Focus Amid Policy Shifts and Trade Challenges
Europe's main stocks index Image Credit:

Chinese equities saw volatile movement on Tuesday as initial optimism around Beijing's policy adjustment waned. Hong Kong stocks suffered losses with traders eager for clearer policy directions following lackluster trade data. The blue-chip CSI 300 index closed up 0.7%, but fell short of its early 3.2% rise, while the Shanghai Composite ticked up by 0.6%.

Real estate and consumer staples sectors led the day's gains, climbing by 1.3% and 1.9%, respectively. Conversely, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.5% after a 3.2% advance in early trading, and tech stocks fell by 1.4%.

Despite the Politburo's recent shift towards a more accommodative monetary policy to boost growth, sentiments dimmed as trade figures revealed economic fragility amidst U.S. tariff risks. Exports increased 6.7% year-on-year but were below expectations, while imports unexpectedly contracted. As investors await further policy clarity, focus shifts to the upcoming Central Economic Work Conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024