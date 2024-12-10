Chinese Equities in Focus Amid Policy Shifts and Trade Challenges

Chinese equities saw volatile movement on Tuesday as initial optimism around Beijing's policy adjustment waned. Hong Kong stocks suffered losses with traders eager for clearer policy directions following lackluster trade data. The blue-chip CSI 300 index closed up 0.7%, but fell short of its early 3.2% rise, while the Shanghai Composite ticked up by 0.6%.

Real estate and consumer staples sectors led the day's gains, climbing by 1.3% and 1.9%, respectively. Conversely, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.5% after a 3.2% advance in early trading, and tech stocks fell by 1.4%.

Despite the Politburo's recent shift towards a more accommodative monetary policy to boost growth, sentiments dimmed as trade figures revealed economic fragility amidst U.S. tariff risks. Exports increased 6.7% year-on-year but were below expectations, while imports unexpectedly contracted. As investors await further policy clarity, focus shifts to the upcoming Central Economic Work Conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)