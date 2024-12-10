Soaring Profits: The Future of Global Airlines in 2025

In an optimistic projection for 2025, the global airline industry is expected to report a net profit of USD 36.6 billion, buoyed by lower oil prices and stringent cost control measures. This marks a slight increase from the expected USD 31.5 billion profit of 2024, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Passenger growth is projected at 6.7%, bringing numbers to 5.2 billion by next year. In a groundbreaking development, the industry's revenue is anticipated to surpass the USD 1 trillion threshold for the first time, reaching USD 1.007 trillion. Operating profits, alongside expenses estimated at USD 940 billion, underline the industry's complex economic landscape.

Despite the promising figures, IATA cautioned of ongoing challenges, including infrastructure deficiencies and increased tax burdens, as airlines are predicted to deplete their pandemic-era tax loss carry forwards by 2025. The focus remains on cost management and decarbonization, with airlines striving to maintain high load factors and adapt to evolving market conditions.

