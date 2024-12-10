Fed's Influence: Markets Brace for Inflation Report Impact

On Tuesday, U.S. stock index futures showed little movement as investors awaited a key inflation report set for release this week, which could significantly influence the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy meeting.

The November consumer price index (CPI) report is anticipated to reveal a minor rise in inflation, forming one of the last crucial datasets before the Fed's meeting on December 17-18. Current trader bets on a further 25 basis point interest rate cut next week exceed 86%, largely due to recent employment data signaling robust job growth but also an increase in unemployment.

The Fed is projected to halt rate cuts by January, as officials indicate a potential slowdown in monetary policy easing against a backdrop of economic resilience. Meanwhile, technology stocks, led by Nvidia, pressured Wall Street's main indexes, with premarket movements reflecting mixed corporate forecasts.

