Left Menu

Boosting Vishwakarma: PM Scheme Unlocks Rs 1,751 Crore for Artisans

The PM Vishwakarma scheme has approved loans totaling Rs 1,751 crore to support skilled artisans and craftspeople by October 31. Over 2.02 lakh accounts have been opened, according to the Minister of State for Finance. The scheme aims to assist traditional artisans by offering financial aid up to 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:47 IST
Boosting Vishwakarma: PM Scheme Unlocks Rs 1,751 Crore for Artisans
  • Country:
  • India

As of October 31, banks have approved Rs 1,751 crore in loans under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, announced Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, on Tuesday.

In a Rajya Sabha session, Chaudhary highlighted measures aimed at alleviating credit access challenges for borrowers, particularly in rural sectors, to ensure financial flow meets the needs of the population.

With the scheme launched on September 17, 2023, the government aims to empower artisans and craftspeople termed 'Vishwakarmas,' including blacksmiths, goldsmiths, and potters, supported by a financial plan of Rs 13,000 crore spanning from FY 2023-2024 to FY 2027-28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024