Boosting Vishwakarma: PM Scheme Unlocks Rs 1,751 Crore for Artisans

As of October 31, banks have approved Rs 1,751 crore in loans under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, announced Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, on Tuesday.

In a Rajya Sabha session, Chaudhary highlighted measures aimed at alleviating credit access challenges for borrowers, particularly in rural sectors, to ensure financial flow meets the needs of the population.

With the scheme launched on September 17, 2023, the government aims to empower artisans and craftspeople termed 'Vishwakarmas,' including blacksmiths, goldsmiths, and potters, supported by a financial plan of Rs 13,000 crore spanning from FY 2023-2024 to FY 2027-28.

