Euro Zone Bond Yields Await ECB and U.S. Inflation Signals

Euro zone bond yields are in a holding pattern as investors await the European Central Bank's critical policy announcement and pivotal U.S. inflation data. On Tuesday, Germany's 10-year yield edged up slightly to 2.126%, marking a modest increase from its recent low of 2.03% last week.

Across the euro zone, bond yields have generally declined, reflecting a dimming growth outlook. Yet, European Central Bank rate-setters are tempering expectations for major easing in Thursday's meeting. SEB's strategist, Jussi Hiljanen, notes the ECB's hesitance for a 50 basis point rate cut until more progress is evident in countering inflation.

The investment community is currently pricing in a 25 basis point cut, with minimal expectation for a larger cut—a sharp decline from previous anticipation. In France, yields remained steady amid political uncertainties, while U.S. inflation data may influence the Federal Reserve's rate decision next week.

