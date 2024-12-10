Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Await ECB and U.S. Inflation Signals

Investors in the euro zone are cautious as they anticipate the European Central Bank's policy decision and key U.S. inflation data. German and French bond yields show slight fluctuations, while ECB policymakers downplay the likelihood of significant rate cuts. Anticipation builds for further economic indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:58 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Await ECB and U.S. Inflation Signals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone bond yields are in a holding pattern as investors await the European Central Bank's critical policy announcement and pivotal U.S. inflation data. On Tuesday, Germany's 10-year yield edged up slightly to 2.126%, marking a modest increase from its recent low of 2.03% last week.

Across the euro zone, bond yields have generally declined, reflecting a dimming growth outlook. Yet, European Central Bank rate-setters are tempering expectations for major easing in Thursday's meeting. SEB's strategist, Jussi Hiljanen, notes the ECB's hesitance for a 50 basis point rate cut until more progress is evident in countering inflation.

The investment community is currently pricing in a 25 basis point cut, with minimal expectation for a larger cut—a sharp decline from previous anticipation. In France, yields remained steady amid political uncertainties, while U.S. inflation data may influence the Federal Reserve's rate decision next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024