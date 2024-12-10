FTSE 100 Dips as Ashtead Warns and Mining Shares Slip

The FTSE 100 faced a downturn on Tuesday, primarily driven by a drop in mining shares and a significant fall in Ashtead's stock, which plunged 14% after a profit warning. Ashtead plans to relocate its primary listing to New York from London, a trend seen among companies seeking better valuations in U.S. markets.

Copper prices influenced the downward trajectory of mining stocks, including Glencore, Antofagasta, and Anglo American, as a stronger dollar and China's cooling export growth played their part. The previous session had seen metal prices rally due to China's monetary policy adjustments.

Market attention has now turned to key economic indicators, with impending U.S. inflation data and the UK's GDP estimates expected to inform major central bank rate decisions. Despite recent setbacks, British equities have enticed investors, hinting at a potential market turnaround amidst favorable conditions.

