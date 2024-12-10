Left Menu

FTSE 100 Dips as Ashtead Warns and Mining Shares Slip

The FTSE 100 declined due to falling mining shares and Ashtead's profit warning. Ashtead proposed shifting its primary listing from London to New York. The decline in copper prices affected mining stocks, and market participants await key economic data. British stocks showed signs of recovery, attracting investor interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:45 IST
FTSE 100 Dips as Ashtead Warns and Mining Shares Slip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 faced a downturn on Tuesday, primarily driven by a drop in mining shares and a significant fall in Ashtead's stock, which plunged 14% after a profit warning. Ashtead plans to relocate its primary listing to New York from London, a trend seen among companies seeking better valuations in U.S. markets.

Copper prices influenced the downward trajectory of mining stocks, including Glencore, Antofagasta, and Anglo American, as a stronger dollar and China's cooling export growth played their part. The previous session had seen metal prices rally due to China's monetary policy adjustments.

Market attention has now turned to key economic indicators, with impending U.S. inflation data and the UK's GDP estimates expected to inform major central bank rate decisions. Despite recent setbacks, British equities have enticed investors, hinting at a potential market turnaround amidst favorable conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024