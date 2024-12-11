Left Menu

Unraveling the Cocaine Trafficking Web: Brazil and Italy's Joint Crackdown

Brazilian and Italian authorities launch joint operations to dismantle a cocaine trafficking scheme involving Brazil's PCC and Italy's Ndrangheta. The scheme used ships and planes to transport drugs from Brazil to Europe, laundering over 2 billion reais. Investigations led to multiple arrests and asset seizures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 00:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 00:35 IST
Unraveling the Cocaine Trafficking Web: Brazil and Italy's Joint Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Brazilian and Italian authorities revealed a significant collaboration to dismantle a cocaine trafficking operation stretching from South America to Europe.

The collaborative effort involved 18 arrest warrants in Brazil and one in Spain, with five additional arrests in Italy. Authorities linked the operation to Brazil's PCC and Italy's Ndrangheta mafias, known for their extensive drug networks.

Authorities have also intercepted money laundering activities amounting to over 2 billion reais, effectuating asset seizures worth 126 million reais and conducting extensive searches across both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024