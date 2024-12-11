Unraveling the Cocaine Trafficking Web: Brazil and Italy's Joint Crackdown
Brazilian and Italian authorities launch joint operations to dismantle a cocaine trafficking scheme involving Brazil's PCC and Italy's Ndrangheta. The scheme used ships and planes to transport drugs from Brazil to Europe, laundering over 2 billion reais. Investigations led to multiple arrests and asset seizures.
On Tuesday, Brazilian and Italian authorities revealed a significant collaboration to dismantle a cocaine trafficking operation stretching from South America to Europe.
The collaborative effort involved 18 arrest warrants in Brazil and one in Spain, with five additional arrests in Italy. Authorities linked the operation to Brazil's PCC and Italy's Ndrangheta mafias, known for their extensive drug networks.
Authorities have also intercepted money laundering activities amounting to over 2 billion reais, effectuating asset seizures worth 126 million reais and conducting extensive searches across both nations.
