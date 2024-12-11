Unraveling the Cocaine Trafficking Web: Brazil and Italy's Joint Crackdown

On Tuesday, Brazilian and Italian authorities revealed a significant collaboration to dismantle a cocaine trafficking operation stretching from South America to Europe.

The collaborative effort involved 18 arrest warrants in Brazil and one in Spain, with five additional arrests in Italy. Authorities linked the operation to Brazil's PCC and Italy's Ndrangheta mafias, known for their extensive drug networks.

Authorities have also intercepted money laundering activities amounting to over 2 billion reais, effectuating asset seizures worth 126 million reais and conducting extensive searches across both nations.

