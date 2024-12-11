Navigating Economic Realignment: Minister Sitharaman's Strategic Call
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the need for industries to adapt their policies to reflect political and strategic changes, aiming for economic stability and avoiding disruptions. She stressed the importance of integrating economic and strategic priorities to restore robust supply chains and industrial growth in a post-pandemic era.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday emphasized the necessity for industries to adapt their policies in alignment with the country's political and strategic considerations. Speaking at the CII Global Economic Policy Forum, she outlined key economic priorities for the next decade.
Sitharaman warned that continued global disruptions, like wars, could adversely affect supply and food value chains. She explained the necessity of blending economic priorities with political strategies to restore calm and maintain robust supply chains.
Highlighting lessons from the past decade, Sitharaman called on industries to adapt not solely based on economic principles but considering strategic realities as well, to ensure sustainable growth and job creation.
