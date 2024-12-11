Krones to Set Roots in Karnataka: A Boon for Industrial Growth

Karnataka has secured a pivotal investment with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Krones, a leading German bottling and packaging equipment manufacturer. This commitment marks a significant step forward in the state's industrial ambitions.

The MoU, spearheaded by Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil, takes place ahead of the upcoming Invest Karnataka 2025, a showcase event designed to attract global investors in February.

Krones' decision to set up shop in Karnataka underscores the state's appeal due to its modern infrastructure and business-friendly environment, aligning with the company's long-term growth objectives.

