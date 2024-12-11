Left Menu

Krones to Set Roots in Karnataka: A Boon for Industrial Growth

The Karnataka government has signed an MoU with German company Krones to establish a manufacturing facility at the Vemagal Industrial Park. This initiative, led by Minister M B Patil, aims to foster industrial growth in the state as part of Invest Karnataka 2025, its flagship Global Investors Meet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:44 IST
Karnataka has secured a pivotal investment with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Krones, a leading German bottling and packaging equipment manufacturer. This commitment marks a significant step forward in the state's industrial ambitions.

The MoU, spearheaded by Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil, takes place ahead of the upcoming Invest Karnataka 2025, a showcase event designed to attract global investors in February.

Krones' decision to set up shop in Karnataka underscores the state's appeal due to its modern infrastructure and business-friendly environment, aligning with the company's long-term growth objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

